In 2018, Floods Damaged Farmland the Size of Mizoram

Rainfall of 100-150 mm or more in a day is classified as a heavy-to-extreme rainfall event. Whether this translates into a flood depends on the duration of the rainfall and the area covered. Land topography, soil moisture conditions and river catchment size also play a role.

“For example, heavy rainfall events over hill slopes with saturated soil can trigger landslides and result in floods,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. “The scenario would be different in cities where canals and drainages can overflow and (there is a) lack of floodplains or mangroves to absorb these heavy rains resulting in flood conditions,” said Koll.

Climate breakdown is set to make extreme rainfall events and dry spells more common as well as more intense, according to the emerging evidence.