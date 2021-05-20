World’s Largest Iceberg in Antarctica Is 4 Times Bigger Than NYC
The iceberg is said to be around 4,320 square kilometre in size, and is 175 kilometre long and 25 kilometre wide.
A recently-detected iceberg has been declared to be the word’s largest. It is said to be bigger than the Spanish island of Mallorca in the Mediterranean.
“It’s not an area that is undergoing any significant change because of global heating. The main message is, it’s part of a natural cycle.”Alex Brisbourne, Glaciologist, British Antarctic Survey, as quoted by New Scientist
Putting things in perspective, the iceberg is believed to be four times the size of New York City.
Called A-76, the mammoth iceberg could be seen in the photos taken by the Sentinel-1 mission of the European Space Agency.
“The enormity of the berg makes it the largest in the world, snatching first place from the A-23A iceberg (approximately 3,880 sq km in size), which is also located in the Weddell Sea. In comparison, the A-74 iceberg that broke off the Brunt Ice Shelf in February earlier this year, was only 1270 sq km.”European Space Agency
