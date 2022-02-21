IAF Rescues Trekker Trapped on Hill Near Bengaluru for Over Eight Hours

A 19-year-old trekker, who was trapped on a hill outside Bengaluru for eight hours, was on Sunday, 20 February, rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF), PTI reported.

The trekker, named Nishank Kaul, had visited the Nandi hills on Sunday to begin his trek. However, he was sent back because, according to the new government guidelines, vehicles were not allowed on the hill.

As a result, he decided to start his trek on an adjacent hill called Bhramagiri.

While trekking, however, he slipped and fell 200 meters, injuring his back and other body parts, Hindustan Times reported.

A police official said that since the part of the hill from where he slipped was extremely steep, he was unable to climb back. Luckily, a tree came in the way of his fall, or else the situation might have been fatal.