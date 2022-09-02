Environment Crimes See a 4% hike in 2021: NCRB

Environment-related crimes have seen a four percent hike, according to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) 2021 report.

In 2019 and 2020, the numbers for environment-related cases were seen at 34,676 and 61,767 respectively. Whereas in 2021, 64,471 such cases were registered.

Maximum offenses of environment-related crimes were registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act at 54,024 cases, which was followed by the Noise Pollution Act at 7,217 cases, and those under The Forest Act and The Forest Conservation Act category with 2,292 cases.