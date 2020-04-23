The Guardians of Earth: Women Eco-Warriors You Must Know About

She is the angry young girl who sparked a revolution in schools across the world. She has become the face of our fight against climate change and Greta Thunberg is not afraid to ask the tough questions – or stare you down, if you fail to provide an answer. Thunberg started the School Strike for Climate in 2018, inspiring thousands of children to miss school and ask for decisive climate action using #FridaysForFuture. She was named the TIME magazine person of the year in 2019 and got over 4 million people to join the global climate strike in September last year. Her disapproving and angry death stare aimed at climate change cynic and US President Donald Trump has made many believe that Greta is the future we all need to believe in.