Draft EIA Notification: HC Issues Notice on Centre’s Review Plea

Seeking a review of its direction to publish the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) in all the 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution, the Centre has moved a plea in the Delhi High Court on Friday, 4 September, reported PTI.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the environmentalist, Vikrant Tongad, on whose plea the high court had issued the direction, and sought his response by 23 September, according to PTI.