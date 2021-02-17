Disha Ravi’s Arrest Could Silence Young Climate Activists Like Her

A 17-year-old youth climate activist in Delhi has been hitting the streets, calling for #ClimateJustice, since she was in Class 9. Her Facebook and Instagram were filled with posts calling for people to be environment conscious.

On Sunday, 14 February, her parents sat her down and asked her to deactivate her social media accounts for a few days, after climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested for allegedly editing a ‘toolkit’ on farmers’ protest.

“My parents have asked me to deactivate my social media accounts for a few days. They told me 'saving the earth can wait. First, focus on getting into a good college,” she told The Quint.

Several youth climate activists from across India told The Quint that they were scared and anxious for the future of the climate movement in India.