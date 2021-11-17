Delhi Schools Shut Indefinitely Over Pollution: What's Allowed? What's Banned?

All schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) will remain closed until further orders, owing to the rising levels of air pollution in the city. The Delhi government will decide what's allowed from Tuesday, 23 November, in a meeting scheduled later on Monday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had earlier on 17 November directed schools and colleges to remain shut in the Delhi-NCR region. The CAQM, an agency under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) also decided to shut down all industries that are running on non-gas fuels for all NCR states.

What exactly are the rules? Will offices be open? Here's all you need to know.