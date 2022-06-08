Coal Use Banned in Delhi-NCR From January 2023: Air Quality Panel
The use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants will be exempted, as per the statement.
The use of coal has been banned in Delhi-NCR from 1 January 2023, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has said.
The air quality panel has issued directions to ban the use of coal in industrial, domestic and other miscellaneous applications, as per a report by news agency PTI.
In an order issued on 3 June, the CAQM said that the ban on the use of coal will come in force with effect from 1 October in areas having PNG infrastructure and supply and from 1 January 2023 in areas where the PNG supply is still not available.
“In full effect, the use of coal as fuel shall be banned across NCR with effect from January 1, 2023,” the panel said.
Meanwhile, news agency Reuters reported in May that India is likely to witness more power shortages come September as a worsening dearth of coal supply and higher power demand are expected. The report is based on an internal power ministry presentation.
(With inputs from PTI)
