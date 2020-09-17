Climate Change Makes West Bengal A Human-Elephant Conflict Zone

This Mahananda-Kolabari corridor used to connect the elephant population of Mahananda Wildlife sanctuary to Kolabari Reserve Forest, and finally with the forests of Jhapa district of Nepal. The movement to Nepal is currently cut off due to electric fencing along the Mechi river. For over a century, elephants have used a route along the banks of the Mechi river that separates India and Nepal.

“Elephants would use the route to travel to Nepal at night and feast on maize fields during the harvest season. In 2016, the Nepal government, with the aid of the World Bank, set up 17.14 km electric fence that prevents the elephants from crossing over to Nepal and the traditional route has been blocked for over hundred elephants in the region,” said Avijan Saha, an elephant conservationist based in Siliguri.