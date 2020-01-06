Australia Fire Crisis: Death Toll at 23, Reserve Troops Deployed

Evacuation orders were in place across Victoria's Alpine region and navy was ferrying evacuees to relief centres.

"We have seen wind gusts up to 67 km/h already today, up at Mount Hotham. It's predicted when the change comes through we will see gusts up to 80 km/h. 'We have a long way to go today. Today is a very challenging day for all of us," Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said.

Temperatures are expected to hit 40 degrees at Gippsland and 45 degrees in northeast. Fears of dry lightning storms are expected to cause more fires. About 50 fires continue to burn across Victoria with more than 820,000 hectares destroyed - mostly in the East Gippsland and northeast of the state.