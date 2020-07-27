Floods: 98 Deer, 14 Rhinos Among 132 Animals Dead in Kaziranga

Assam has recorded 16 percent excess rainfall so far since 1 June, when the four-month-long monsoon season started. Since 1 June, Assam recorded 934.8 mm rainfall against the normal 806.5 mm, said the officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The ASDMA officials said that of the state's 25 lakh people hit by the floods in 23 of the state's 33 districts, around 17.27 lakh are in the state's five western districts – Goalpara (4,70,253), Barpeta (395,456), Morigaon (3,33,367), Dhubri (2,78,841) and South Salmara (2,49,423).

At least 102 persons have died so far in the ongoing floods in Kokrajhar, Kamrup (Metro), Baksa, South Salmara, Darrang, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Morigaon, Dhubri, Nagaon, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Udalguri, Goalpara and Dibrugarh districts, while 26 others were killed in landslides since 22 May.