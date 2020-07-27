Wade, an Animated Film, Captures Kolkata Swamped in Climate Horror

Wade, a new animated film about the climate crisis, is a fraught and intense nine-minute watch. Every artistic choice, from its oppressive soundtrack to the wide-eyed, hyper-alert characters, is designed to make Wade unsettling. This is, of course, the point: to create a horror film that disturbs viewers out of complacency and inertia.

An unflinching vision of a dystopian Kolkata, Wade imagines what will happen if a rising sea floods the capital of West Bengal, with humans and animals alike sloshing through thigh-deep, litter-strewn water.

After taking time to set the (fantastically illustrated) melancholy scene, the action centres on a surreal encounter between two groups of climate refugees – humans and tigers.

With its gorgeous artwork and gory plot points, Wade is a compelling watch – one that has already attracted international acclaim.