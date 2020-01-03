‘Heartbreaking’: 480,000,000 Animals Feared Dead in Aussie Fires

Thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney alone, reported Associated Press.

The mid-northern coast of New South Wales was home to up to 28,000 koalas, but wildfires have significantly reduced their population in the recent months. Koalas are native to Australia and are one of the country’s most beloved animals, but have been under threat due to a loss of habitat.

“Up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed,” Australia's environment minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “We’ll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made.”