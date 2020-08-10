Aim of EIA 2020 Draft is ‘Loot of the Nation’: Rahul Gandhi

The draft EIA notification has received criticism from environmentalists, students, youth wings and NGOs across India who claim it has diluted the environmental clearance procedure, reported PTI.

The website of Fridays For Future India, which describes itself as a people's movement for climate justice, has been blocked while it ran an awareness campaign "intended to draw attention to the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2020, and make it easier for people to raise their concerns".

The website has been blocked since 10 July, with a notice reportedly sent by the Delhi Police to the domain service provider saying that the "unlawful activities on this website may disturb peace, sovereignty of India".