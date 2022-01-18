XAT 2022 Results Out: Here's How to Download Scorecard
XAT 2022 was conducted on 2 January 2022.
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on Monday, 17 January, declared the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check and download their XAT 2022 scorecard from the official website of XAT: xatonline.in.
XAT 2022 was conducted by the Xavier School of Management on 2 January 2022. The response sheets of the candidates were released on 5 January.
How to Check XAT 2022 Result?
Go to the official website of XLRI XAT 2022: xatonline.in.
Click on 'Click here to download the XAT 2022 Scorecard' link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your XAT ID and date of birth.
Click on 'Login'.
Your XAT 2022 result/scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download and print your XAT 2022 scorecard for future reference.
Candidates who qualify for XAT will be called for an interview. All candidates applying for multiple programmes must note that they may be called for multiple interviews and/or group discussions.
About XAT
The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is an all-India level entrance test conducted by the XLRI on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). It is held for admission into management programmes by more than 160 management/business institutes.
For more details about XAT 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
