XAT 2022 Admit Card to be Released Soon: Here's How to Download

Candidates can download XAT 2022 admit card from the official website of XAT: xatonline.in

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) is scheduled to release the admit card/ hall ticket of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2022.

Candidates who have registered for the same will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of XAT: xatonline.in.

XAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 2 January 2022, in examination centres all over India.
How to Download XAT 2022 Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in

  • Click on XAT 2022 Admit card link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your registered login credentials

  • Click on 'Login'

  • Your XAT 2022 Admit card link will appear on the screen

  • Download and print the admit card for exam day and future reference

Candidates are advised to download their admit card and check all the details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy, they can get in touch with XLRI.

Details like examination venue, timing, reporting time, etc. will be mentioned in the admit card.

Candidates who qualify XAT will be called for a interview round. All candidates applying for multiple programmes must note that they may be called for multiple interviews and/or group discussions.

XAT 2022 result will be declared on 31 January 2022.

About XAT

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is an all India level entrance test conducted by XLRI on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). It is used for admission into management programmes by more than 160 management/ business institutes.

For more details about XAT 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of XAT: xatonline.in.

