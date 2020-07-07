Worried About JEE Main? Join The Quint’s Live With AICTE Chairman

From results to admissions, watch Dr Sahasrabudhe answer all queries related to JEE Main and Advanced. 

Anthony S Rozario
Published07 Jul 2020, 11:32 AM IST
Education
1 min read

Join The Quint's Facebook live with AICTE Chairman Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, as he answers queries on JEE Main & JEE Advanced 2020.

Posted by The Quint on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

JEE Main and JEE Advanced have been postponed to September 2020. But what about admissions and the way head? Join The Quint’s Facebook Live with Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council of Technical Education to know more.

