Why Pulling Children Out of E-Classes May Cause Irreversible Loss

The World Health Organization and American Academy of pediatricians have provided guidelines on the quantum of screen time every day. The consensus seems to be that 1 to 1.5 hours for primary school, 2 to 3 hours for middle school and 3 to 4 hours for high school is alright for children if this screen time is interspersed with peer interaction, self-study and short breaks for the eye.

The most effective models of virtual school have a carefully considered healthy and balanced amount of offline and online learning time. This use of learning time will include some synchronous learning with real-time conferencing with teachers and classmates. It will also include and be balanced with significant blocks of asynchronous learning and opportunities to work offline and unplugged.

( Vishnu Karthik is the Director and CEO of Xperiential learning systems. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)