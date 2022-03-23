TN Brings Back 50% Reservation For Govt Docs in Super Speciality Courses

The Supreme Court's order allowing Tamil Nadu to allocate 50 percent of the super-speciality seats in government medical colleges to NEET-qualified in-service candidates is being lauded by the medical fraternity as a great incentive for doctors to serve in rural areas. This will greatly impact the accessibility of quality medical care by poor and rural people and also serve as an advantage for doctors working at government hospitals.

This comes at a time when the Tamil Nadu government is waiting for the anti-NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Bill that was adopted recently by the state Assembly, to be forwarded to the Centre for presidential assent.

Chief Minister MK Stalin termed the verdict as a victory for social justice. The DMK-led government will continue the legal battle against NEET which has shattered the medical dreams of the rural students, he said in a statement.