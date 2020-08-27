‘Won’t Vote If JEE, NEET Not Postponed’: Twitter Users Warn BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government’s firm stand on conducting JEE Main and NEET UG in September this year could dent its image in the minds of India’s youth who have threatened to ‘not vote’ for the party in upcoming elections if the high stakes engineering & medical entrance exams are not postponed.

Outraged by the government’s reluctance on postponing the exams, Twitter user Anupam Negi said “ Just wait for our time. I am not going to vote BJP ever in my life and most of these 2 million.”