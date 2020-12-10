‘Will Discuss Conducting Entrance Exams Online’: Ramesh Pokhriyal

In a live interaction with students on Thursday, 10 December, Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ stated that the ministry will consider conducting entrance exams like the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam (NEET) offline amid rising cases of COVID-19.

NEET 2020 was conducted in an offline mode this year amid the pandemic. The medical entrance exam was postponed thrice in view of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

"We conducted JEE, NEET exams, keeping in mind that a precious year of students do not get wasted. During COVID-19, NEET proved to be the biggest exam conducted in the world,” said the minister during the live interaction.

The minister added that the government currently has no plan to cancel NEET 2021.