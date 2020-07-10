Why Students Are Happy With ICSE & ISC’s No Toppers List Decision

While for ICSE, the pass percentage this year has increased to 99.33% from last year’s 98.54 percent, the pass percentage for ISC has increased marginally from 96.52 in 2019 to 96.84% this year.

But has the new marking method made much of a difference in scores? Uttara Singh, Director Principal of The Shri Ram International School in Noida, says that the results have more or less been in sync with expectations. “We did an initial analysis and so far, it seems that board results have more or less been on expected lines,” she said.

Gowri Sivashankar, Principal of Hari Shree Vidyalaya in Chennai, said that usually a difference of about 10 percent is noticed in between school and board exams and that board exam results this year have for the most part displayed this difference.

“I think they put some amount of thinking on how they are going to arrive at marks for cancelled papers and that seems to validate the performance that children have done in the past."