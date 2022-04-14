'We Want to Experience University Life:' Jamia Students Boycott Online Classes

Mohammed Adnan, a second year student of civil engineering, said, “it is not just Delhi. Universities across the country have opened or at least informed students about when they will open.”

He said that his sleep pattern has been impacted by the change in daily routine in the last two years and that he does not get sleep at night.

Students added that they cannot achieve their full potential since they do not have practicals and an access to the library. But mostly, they say that they are missing out on the university experience. For many of them, admission to a university in the national capital means leaving their home states for the first time.

A student from Srinagar who did not want to be named said, “other students are getting to experience fests and university life, while we are still in our hometowns.”