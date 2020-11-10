Will Schooling be Normal Again? Frankly, No One Seems to Know

For all intents and purposes, this academic year, unofficially, is a global wash out. The pandemic hit us right at the fag end of the 2019-20 academic year and disrupted board exams.

As it continues to ravage the nation, entrance exams took a hit and were consequently delayed. Now, nearing the winter of our discontinuing, the question I am asked most frequently is “When do you think you will resume regular classes?”

While the earnestness and genuineness of the million-dollar question certainly has merit, the answer is far from a simple one.