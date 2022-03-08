West Bengal Revised HS Exam Date 2022, Check the Official Website

Step 1:

Visit the official website of WBCHSE – wbchse.nic.in

Step 2:

Click on the link that states "Class 12 Revised Schedule" on the homepage.

Step 3:

The revised schedule PDF for Class 12 Examination 2022 will display on your device screen.

Step 4:

Download the revised schedule from the website to check the exam dates and timings.

Step 5:

Take a printout of the date sheet.

The WBCHSE Higher Secondary Revised Date Sheet 2022 has all the information regarding the examination. Students should take note of the changes carefully to avoid problems later on.