West Bengal Educational Institutes to Remain Closed till 30 Nov

The West Bengal government on Monday, 2 November, said that educational institutes – schools, colleges and universities – in the state will continue to remain closed till 30 November, while cinema halls outside COVID-19 containment zones can operate with 50 percent occupancy.

According to a statement by the state education minister Partha Chatterjee, schools and colleges may start from 1 December but a call on whether physical classes will resume will be taken closer to the date. The final decision on resuming physical classes will be taken by WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Kali Puja.