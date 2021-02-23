Did Jadavpur University ‘Reject’ the ‘Cow Science’ Exam? Not Quite

Multiple reports quoted from a post on Facebook as an “official” statement from JU.

However, the Facebook page, called “Jadavpur University”, states in its bio that it is an “unofficial page”.

On 22 February, the page put up a post that read, “Jadavpur University has straight off rejected the proposal of conducting a ‘Cow Science' examination as given by the UGC recently. The University authority and teachers are of the view that the University has always upheld a Scientific form of education since it’s inception. Holding this examination will be a compromise with it’s eternal philosophy.”

It then goes on to add that the government should have conducted research in scientific disciplines but “the current exam tries to push a particular unscientific philosophy on the current generation of students”.