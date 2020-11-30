No Plan To Open Colleges, Syllabus May Be Cut: Bengal Edu Minister
Chatterjee said that the syllabus for UG & PG courses could be reduced and the first semester could be held online.
The West Bengal government has not taken a decision on reopening colleges and universities for physical classes, the state’s Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Sunday, 29 November, reported The Indian Express.
Following a virtual meeting with Vice Chancellors of all state universities, Minister Chatterjee said that college campuses cannot be opened for students due to the pandemic.
He said that while classes will continue online, the Higher Education department has decided not top open campuses after gathering the opinion of state Vice Chancellors.
Minister Chatterjee further said that colleges and other higher education institutions can extend the admission process by 15 more days, while adding that the syllabus for both UG and PG courses can be curtailed following consultation with the respective university.
He also indicated that classes for the first semester could be conducted online.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.