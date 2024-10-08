WBJEE JELET Counselling 2024: How to Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Results?

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) announced the WBJEE JELET 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 today, 8 October 8 2024. Candidates who applied for the Joint Entrance Examination for Lateral Entry into Engineering (JELET) can check their seat allotment status on the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.in.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5000 between 8 and 15 October 2024, to confirm their acceptance. The payment can be made through the official website. Failure to pay the fee will result in the cancellation of the allotment.