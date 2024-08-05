WBJEE 2024 Registration For Mop-Up Round Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, will start the registration process for the WBJEE 2024 mop-up round on 5 August 2024. Students who want to apply for the WBJEEB counselling mop-up round can visit the official website of WBJEEB atwbjeeb.nic.in.
The last date to submit applications for mop-up round, pay the registration fee, and fill the choice form will be 7 August 2024. According to the WBJEE, candidates will also be able to modify and lock their choices online till 7 August 2024. The seat allotment result of the mop-up round will be announced on 9 August 2024. The payment of the seat acceptance fee and the reporting of documents to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from 9 August to 12 August 2024.
How To Apply For WBJEE 2024 Mop-Up Round?
To apply for the mop-up round, candidates must submit the application form by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Candidates will have to fill the application form and submit the required documents online.
If you are an undergraduate student who has obtained a valid rank (GMR) in either the WBJEE-2024 or JEE(Main)-2024
Then you will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 for registration.
For more information, visit the official website of WBJEEB.
