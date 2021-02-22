WBJEE 2021 Registration to Commence Tomorrow; Here’s How to Apply

The registration for WBJEE 2021 begins on 23 February and is to go on till 23 March 2021, 5 pm. Last date to pay the application fee is also 23 March.

The correction window will open on 24 March, and applicants will be allowed to make corrections in their applications till 26 March.

The admit card for the exam is expected to be available for download between 6 July to 11 July 2021. However, the date for declaration of result has not been announced yet by the board.