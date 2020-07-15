WBBSE Board Class 10 Result 2020 Out: Direct Link Available Here
The WBBSE Class 10 board 2020 result has been announced on the official website at - webresults.nic.in
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the result of class 10 board exams. The result has been announced on the official website at - webresults.nic.in
Students who appeared for the class 10 examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results. Students will be required to have their respective roll numbers and other information before checking the result.
The direct link and steps to download the WBBSE class 10 result are given down below:
How to Check WBBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020?
- Log on to West Bengal Board of Secondary Education official website webresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for 'West Bengal Class 10 Board Examination Results 2020'.
- Enter the hall ticket details to login.
- Click on 'Submit' button to see the score.
- Download your WBBSE Class 10 result.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.