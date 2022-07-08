VITEEE Result 2022 Declared: Check Rank, Cut-Off, and Other Details Here

The VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology) announced the VITEEE (VIT Engineering Entrance Exam) result 2022 today on Friday, 8 July 2022, on the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in. The direct link for the VITEEE 2022 result will be activated today, 8 July, at 10 am.

Now that the VITEEE result has been officially declared, it is time for rank and cut-off details. Candidates should note that the rank and cut-off details will be released after the result. Also, VITEEE counselling 2022 will start soon on the official website. Candidates should, therefore, regularly visit the website to stay updated.

VITEEE entrance examination is held every year. Candidates who qualify the VITEEE become eligible for different engineering courses offered by various VITs like Andhra Pradesh, Amravati, Bhopal, Chennai, and Vellore.