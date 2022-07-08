VITEEE Result 2022 Declared: Check Rank, Cut-Off, and Other Details Here
The VITEEE Result 2022 is officially declared today. Here's all you need to know.
The VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology) announced the VITEEE (VIT Engineering Entrance Exam) result 2022 today on Friday, 8 July 2022, on the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in. The direct link for the VITEEE 2022 result will be activated today, 8 July, at 10 am.
Now that the VITEEE result has been officially declared, it is time for rank and cut-off details. Candidates should note that the rank and cut-off details will be released after the result. Also, VITEEE counselling 2022 will start soon on the official website. Candidates should, therefore, regularly visit the website to stay updated.
VITEEE entrance examination is held every year. Candidates who qualify the VITEEE become eligible for different engineering courses offered by various VITs like Andhra Pradesh, Amravati, Bhopal, Chennai, and Vellore.
Candidates should check the official website to know the entire counselling schedule. Only successful candidates will be eligible to attend the counselling.
VITEEE 2022: Exam Date
The VITEEE exam 2022 was conducted on 30 June 2022 and completed on 6 July 2022. Candidates who will be successful in the VITEEE 2022 will have to attend the VITEEE counselling 2022, after which they can join any of the VITs for pursing their BTech engineering courses.
VITEEE Result 2022: Rank and Cut-off
The rank and cut-off details of students who have appeared in the VITEEE 2022 exam will be published on the official website after the result. Candidates will be notified separately about the same, so they need to be careful and should check the website regularly.
VITEEE 2022 was a computer-based test conducted by two groups MPCEA and BPCEA. Successful candidates should know their ranks before appearing in the counselling process.
VITEEE Result 2022: How To Download & Check
Candidates should follow the below steps to check their VITEEE result 2022.
Go to the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.
On the homepage, search link 'Download VITEEE 2022 Result'.
Click on the link and you will see a 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter your roll number and password carefully,
Verify captcha and hit the 'Login' button.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and print out your VITEEE 2022 result for future reference.
