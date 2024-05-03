VITEEE 2024 Result Declared Today: Direct Link and Steps To Download Scores

The Vellore Institute of Technology has declared VITEEE 2024 result today on Friday, 3 May 2024. Candidates who have participated in the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2024 can now download and check their scores from the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. This year, VITEEE examination was held by the concerned officials from 19 to 30 April 2024. All those students who have successfully passed the VITEEE 2024 are now eligible to appear in the VITEEE counselling 2024. The counselling will be done on the basis of ranking.

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination is a computer based test that is held annually for students who wish to seek admission in different undergraduate engineering programmes offered by VIT group of Institutions. Students have to answer Multiple Choice Questions during the exam. The marking scheme is simple, 1 mark for each right answer and zero mark for wrong answer. The final merit list is prepared based on the Equi-percentile method.