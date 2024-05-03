VITEEE 2024 Result Declared Today: Direct Link and Steps To Download Scores

The Vellore Institute of Technology has declared VITEEE 2024 result today on Friday, 3 May 2024. Candidates who have participated in the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2024 can now download and check their scores from the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. This year, VITEEE examination was held by the concerned officials from 19 to 30 April 2024. All those students who have successfully passed the VITEEE 2024 are now eligible to appear in the VITEEE counselling 2024. The counselling will be done on the basis of ranking.
Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination is a computer based test that is held annually for students who wish to seek admission in different undergraduate engineering programmes offered by VIT group of Institutions. Students have to answer Multiple Choice Questions during the exam. The marking scheme is simple, 1 mark for each right answer and zero mark for wrong answer. The final merit list is prepared based on the Equi-percentile method.
VITEEE 2024 Result
The VITEEE 2024 Result was declared today on Friday, 3 May 2024.
VITEEE 2024 Counselling Date
All those candidates who have qualified the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination are now eligible to appear in the counselling process. The VITEEE counselling date has not been announced by the officials yet. Rank holders above 1 lakh are eligible for counselling to all the four campuses of VIT institutions, including VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT AP, and VIT Bhopal.
Steps To Check VITEEE 2024 Result
Follow below steps to check the VITEEE result today.
Go to the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on VITEEE 2024 direct result link.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
