VITEEE 2021 to Be Conducted in Online Mode From 28-31 May

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has decided to reschedule VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021. Now, VITEEE 2021 exam will be conducted on 28, 29 and 31 May 2021.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of June in physical mode. However, now it will be conducted in remote-proctored online mode.

The candidate appearing for the same will have to give the paper on their laptop/desktop, and they will be monitored by an examiner through a web camera.

The decision to reschedule the entrance exam was taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on VIT's official website: vit.ac.in.