Very Few Opt for DU Final-Year Phase 2 Physical Exams 2020: Report

The rules to bring stationery and electronic devices apply to those who opt for offline exams and those who sit for online exams in ICT (information and communication technology) centres.

“Students who opt for the physical mode of OBE as per date sheet during the second phase shall have to appear at examination centres in Delhi only… Request for change of examination centre shall not be entertained by the University,” DU said in the affidavit.

The university further stated that “students for both mode of examinations i.e. physical or ICT-based activities, shall answer questions on plain/ruled A4 size paper and shall use their own papers for writing answers. There will be no physical assistance during examinations in the college and departments.”

The online exam will be held over 4 hours – 3 hours to download and attempt the question paper ad one hour to upload the scans of the answer sheets. Those appearing for the offline exams will have three hours to complete the exam.