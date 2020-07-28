Uttarakhand Government To Open School For Meritorious Students
State-level entrance test to be conducted for the admission to the school for standard 6 to 12.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced on Monday, 27 July, that the state government will be opening a school for meritorious students which will provide free education to the children of lower financial income families.
Student seeking admission to this special school, to be functional from the 6th to the 12th grade, will have to clear a state-level examination.
The school will charge fees only from those students from financially stable backgrounds and use the money to educate the children from poor backgrounds for free.
The announcement was made by CM Singh during his address to students as a part of the state government's e-samvad programme.
He emphasised the government's commitment for quality higher education. He plans to open a National Law College, a residential Science College for the postgraduate studies and research along with a Skill Development College in the state.
He also pointed out how a student from Chamoli was selected for London School of Arts and all the arrangements for the education were made by the state government.
The chief minister also added that students can choose any career they wish to but their ultimate goal must always be that of serving the nation.
Due to the COVID-19 lockdown across the country, the schools in the state have been closed since March 2020. The school exams have been cancelled. However, the state universities have been asked by the UGC to conduct the final year examinations as per the recent guidelines issued.
