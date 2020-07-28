Uttarakhand Government To Open School For Meritorious Students

He emphasised the government's commitment for quality higher education. He plans to open a National Law College, a residential Science College for the postgraduate studies and research along with a Skill Development College in the state.

He also pointed out how a student from Chamoli was selected for London School of Arts and all the arrangements for the education were made by the state government.

The chief minister also added that students can choose any career they wish to but their ultimate goal must always be that of serving the nation.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown across the country, the schools in the state have been closed since March 2020. The school exams have been cancelled. However, the state universities have been asked by the UGC to conduct the final year examinations as per the recent guidelines issued.