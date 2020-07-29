Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2020 Out: Direct Link Given Here

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the result of class 12 board exams. The result of all stream including science, commerce and arts has been announced on the official website of the board at - ubse.uk.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the class 12 board exams can now visit the official website and check their respective results.

The Uttarakhand board class 10 exams were conducted from 3 to 25 March 2020. The direct link and steps to download the result is given down below.