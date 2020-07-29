Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2020 Out: Direct Link Given Here
Uttarakhand Board class 10 board exam results out on the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the result of class 10 board exams. The result has been announced on the official website of the board at - ubse.uk.gov.in.
Students who appeared for the class 10 board exams can now visit the official wesbite and check their respective results.
The Uttarakhand board class 10 exams were conducted from 3 to 25 March 2020. The direct link and steps to download the result is given down below.
How to Download Uttarakhand Class 10 Board Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of the board at - ubse.uk.gov.in.
- Click on the link which says 'Class 10 Board Result 2020'.
- After clicking on the link, fill in the required login credentials.
- The result will appear as soon as you click on submit.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
UBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Analysis
In 2019, a total of around 1.49 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board examinations. Out of the total the overall pass percentage was around 76.43%. If we talk about the pass percentage of boys and girls seperately, 82.47% boys cleared the exam successfully, whereas, 70.60% girls passes the exam.
