Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2020 Out: Direct Link Given Here

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the result of class 10 board exams. The result has been announced on the official website of the board at - ubse.uk.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the class 10 board exams can now visit the official wesbite and check their respective results.

The Uttarakhand board class 10 exams were conducted from 3 to 25 March 2020. The direct link and steps to download the result is given down below.