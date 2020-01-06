Uttarakhand Board Date Sheet 2020: Class 10 & 12 Full Schedule
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination. Students of Classes 10 and 12 can check the full schedule or date sheet of Uttarakhand Board Examination on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students are advised to check the date sheet only from the official website.
The Class 10 and 12 board exams will commence from 2 March 2020 and will end on 25 March. To check the full schedule check the official date sheet below:
Uttarakhand Board 2020 Date Sheet or Full Schedule
- Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Date Sheet
- Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Datesheet
Uttarakhand Board 2020: Last Year Result Was Announced in May
Last year, Class 10 and 12 Uttarakhand Board examinations started from the month of March. Uttarakhand Board Class 10 examinations were held between 2 and 25 March. At the same time, the board exams of Class 12 were held between 1 and 26 March. The result for the Uttarakhand Board 2019 exam was released on 30 May 2019.
