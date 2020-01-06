Uttarakhand Board Date Sheet 2020: Class 10 & 12 Full Schedule

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination. Students of Classes 10 and 12 can check the full schedule or date sheet of Uttarakhand Board Examination on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students are advised to check the date sheet only from the official website.

The Class 10 and 12 board exams will commence from 2 March 2020 and will end on 25 March. To check the full schedule check the official date sheet below: