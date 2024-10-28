UTET Answer Key 2024 Releasing Soon: How to Download the Provisional Key?

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to release the UTET Answer Key 2024 soon. Candidates who took the exam on 24 October 2024, can access the provisional answer key on the official UBSE UTET website at ukutet.com or the UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

The UTET 2024 exam was held in two shifts on 24 October 2024, with the first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Both Paper I and Paper II consisted of 150 questions, totaling 150 marks.