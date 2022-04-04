UPTET Result and Final Answer Key 2021 Expected Soon on updeled.gov.in
UPTET 2021 exam was held on 23 January 2022.
The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 result is expected to be declared anytime soon by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), its orgainsing body.
However, exact date of result declaration has not been revealed yet. Therefore, candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to visit the official website of UPTET: updeled.gov.in, to check further updates about results.
Apart from the results, UPTET 2021 final answer key is also expected to be released soon. Primary answer key for the same was released on 27 January 2022, while students were allowed to challenge it till 01 February.
Objections raised by candidates are reviewed, and if found correct, are updated in the final answer. UPTET result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.
This year, around 21.65 lakh candidates registered to appear for UPTET exam, reported Careers360. Out of which around 10.73 lakh candidates appeared for UPTET primary level exam, and around 7.48 lakh sat for UPTET upper primary level exam, the report added.
How to Check UPTET 2021 Results?
Go to the official website of UPTET: updeled.gov.in
Click on UPTET 2021 result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your UPTET registered credentials and login
Your UPTET 2021 result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
