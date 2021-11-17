UPTET Admit Card 2021 Scheduled To Be Released Today
Candidates can download their UPTET 2021 admit cards today at updeled.gov.in when released
The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 is to be released on 17 November 2021.
Thus, candidates who are going to be appearing for the examination must download their admit cards once released from the official website of UP government at updeled.gov.in.
Candidates must note that the exam would be conducted in an offline manner on 28 November 2021, across different exam centers in the state of UP.
In 2021, a round figure of 15 lakh candidates are being expected to appear for the UPTET examination.
The exam shlall be conducted for both Paper 1 (Lower Primary) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary) in two separate shifts.
Interested candidates must note that the UPTET 2021 registration was closed on 28 October 2021 and no more entries are being taken at the moment.
However, for all those candidates who are sitting for the UPTET 2021 examination, they must remember that their certificate will remain valid for a time period of 5 years and hence they can use it to their best capacity.
Please check below for simple steps to download your UPTET 2021 admit cards-
UPTET Admit Card 2021: How to Download
Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Examination Controller Board at updeled.gov.in.
Navigate to the section that reads ‘U.P. Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)’ available on the top of the home page.
Enter your official credentials such as application number, user name, password etc and log in.
Your UPTET admit card 2021 shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
All candidates must note that the UPTET admit card is an extremely important document without which no candidate shall be allowed entry into the examination hall.
Hence, students must download their admit cards at the earliest and keep it with them safely.
In case of any errors or discrepancies found on the details mentioned on admit card, candidates must reach out to the UPTET Help Desk at the following numbers - 05322466761, 0532-2466769, 0532-2467504 or write to the concerned authority at secretarypnp.up@gmail.com.
For more updates on the UPTET 2021 exam, candidates are advised to check this space regularly and visit the official website of UPTET at updeled.gov.in
