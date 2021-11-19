UPTET 2021: Admit Card To Be Released Today
UPBEB UPTET 2021 Admit card is going to be released by the afternoon of 19 November on updeled.gov.in.
The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 is scheduled to be released on Friday, 19 November, by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB).
Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download their respective admit cards from the official website of the UP Basic Education Board (UPBEB) at updeled.gov.in.
According to the notice released by the UPBEB, the link for downloading the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card will be activated by the afternoon of 19 November.
Candidates must note that the UPTET exam shall be conducted on 28 November and the provisional answer key for the same shall be declared on 2 December.
An approximate figure of 13 lakh students have registered for the UPTET exam in 2021.
Candidates who will pass paper 1 will be eligible to teach students belonging to Classes 1 to 5. On the other hand, candidates who clear paper 2 shall be deemed eligible to teach students from Classes 6 to 8.
Candidates must note that the UPTET 2021 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift shall commence from 10:00 am and conclude at 12:30 pm, whereas the second shift will be from 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm.
Candidates must also remember to download their UPTET 2021 admit card as soon as it is released because it is a mandatory document to be carried on the day of the exam. In case any student fails to present the hard copy of their admit card, they shall not be allowed to sit for the exam.
Candidates must also remember to carry an identification proof along with the UPTET 2021 admit card in order to enter the examination hall.
Here are five easy steps to check and download your UPTET 2021 admit card:
UPTET 2021 Admit Card: How to download
Go to the official website of UP government at updeled.gov.in
Navigate to the link that reads ' Download UPTET 2021 admit card' on the homepage
You will be redirected to a new page where you will be required to enter your official log in credentials such as registration number, username or password
Once you have logged in, your UPTET 2021 admit card shalll appear on your screen
When candidates are downloading their UPTET 2021 admit card, they are advised to go through it thoroughly and check the information mentioned on it such as their name, institute name, instructions etc.
In case of any errors, they must reach out to the UPBEB and resolve the issue at the earliest.
For more updates on the UPTET 2021 exam, visit this space regularly and check the official website of UPBEB mentioned above.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.