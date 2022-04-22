ADVERTISEMENT

UPSSSC Calendar 2022 Released: Steps To Check and Important Dates

Follow the steps given here to check the UPSSSC calendar 2022 and note the important dates.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
i

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the exam calendar for the year 2022. The candidates appearing for the exam can check the dates on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET exam 2022 will be conducted on 18 September 2022. Last year, this exam was conducted on 20 August 2022. Besides the PET 2022 exams, the organisation has also released the dates for various exams to fill the different posts.

Know about the important dates and check the detailed highlights of the UPSSSC exam calendar here.

UPSSSC Calendar 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

  • On the homepage, search for the notice board section

  • Then click on the latest link

  • You will be redirected to new page

  • A PDF will appear on the screen with all the details

  • You can download the PDF and take a print out as well

UPSSSC Calendar 2022: Important Dates 

  • Health Worker Female main exam: 8 May 2022

  • Mandi Parishad exams for various posts: 22 May 2022

  • The assistant statistical officer and assistant research officer exam: 22 May 2022

  • State Lekhpal revenue accountant main exam: 19 June 2022

  • Supply inspector and lower assistant main exam: 29 June 2022

  • Assistant boring technician exam: 3 July 2022

  • Instructor main exam: 17 July 2022

  • Combined technical services exam: 7 August 2022

  • Forest guard and wildlife conservator officer: 21 August 2022

  • UPSSSC PET exam: 18 September 2022

  • Gram Vikas Adhikari VDO exam: Not yet announced

