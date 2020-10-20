UPSEE 2020: Registration, Seat Allotment & Counselling Schedule

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Monday,19 October announced the start of the online counselling process for the UPSEE 2020. Candidates who have passed the UPSEE 2020 can register for counselling online at upsee.nic.in. The online registration process for the first round of counselling will conclude on 22 October.

The UPSEE 2020 counselling process will continue till 5 December and there will be six rounds of seat allotments. The document verification process will be held from 20-24 October.