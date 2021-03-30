UPSC Is Recruiting Assistant Professors: Here’s How To Apply
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it at UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in
UPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: Number of Vacancies
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is recruiting a total of 28 Assistant Professors through this recruitment drive.
- Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics): 14 vacancies
- Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Physiology): 2 vacancies
- Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Psychiatry): 11 vacancies
- Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Surgical Gastroenterology): 1 vacancy
Last date to apply for the posts of Assistant Professors is 15 April 2021.
How To Apply for UPSC Assistant Professor Post
- Visit UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in
- Go to the drop-down box ‘Recruitment’ and click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA)’
- Click on the post you want to apply, read the instructions and proceed
- Register using relevant details
- Login using your registered credentials and fill in the application form
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the application fee and submit
Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Professor are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25. However, SC, ST, PwBD, and Women candidates of any community are exempted from the application fee.
