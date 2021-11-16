UPSC NDA II 2021 Exam: Results Expected to Be Announced in December

After the declaration of results, UPSC will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the commission. The qualified candidates are required to appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test.

"SSB interview for the candidates qualified in the written examination is likely to be held during the months of January 2022 to April 2022 or as suitable to Recruiting Directorate," reads the official notification.

All candidates who are called for SSB interview are required to produce their original matriculation certificate or equivalent exam certificate to the Service Selection Board (SSB).

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.