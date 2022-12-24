UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022 Released on upsc.gov.in, Steps to Download Result
Candidates appeared for the UPSC IFS exam 2022 from 20 to 27 November.
UPSC released the result for the Union Public Service Commission Indian Forest Service, UPSC IFS Mains 2022 exam on 23 December 2022. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC IFS 2022 Exam can check and download the roll number-wise UPSC result PDF from the official website at upsc.gov.in.
Candidates who will qualify for the written exam will have to appear for the Personality test. You will have to refer to the UPSC IFS 2022 result link for more details on the personality test cum interview which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.
UPSC will issue the admit card for the UPSC IFS 2202 Interview soon. Candidates can keep checking the official website for updates. Know how can you download your UPSC IFS Result PDF 2022.
How to Download UPSC IFS Result 2022?
The candidates can visit the official website at
On the homepage, click on the UPSC IFS result 2022 link
UPSC IFS result PDF will open on your screen.
Check your name and roll number before downloading the PDF
Take a printout for future references
UPSC IFS Mains 2022 exam was held from 20 to 27 November 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the written test are "provisionally" selected and they will be selected finally after the verification of their documents.
UPSC mentioned in an official notice, "The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test."
